Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 195.0% from the October 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Börse to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deutsche Börse

About Deutsche Börse

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.