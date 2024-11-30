DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $225.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.95.

DKS stock opened at $207.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $126.24 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

