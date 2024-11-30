Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the October 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPD opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $23.72.
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1472 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is a support level?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.