Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the October 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPD opened at $16.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $23.72.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1472 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

