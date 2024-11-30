Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$141.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$143.27.

A number of analysts have commented on DOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on Dollarama from C$143.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total value of C$275,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

DOL stock opened at C$145.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$143.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$133.54. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$89.93 and a twelve month high of C$152.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.59%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

