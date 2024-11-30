Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$138.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cfra raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.27.

DOL opened at C$145.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$89.93 and a 12 month high of C$152.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$143.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$133.54.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total value of C$275,450.00. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total value of C$698,490.04. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

