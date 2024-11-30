DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Up 155.0% in November

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,500 shares, a growth of 155.0% from the October 31st total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLY. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $40,941,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1,569.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 605,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 569,009 shares during the last quarter. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 33.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 95,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 447,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.