Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as €8.48 ($8.93) and last traded at €8.48 ($8.93). Approximately 5,243 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.44 ($8.88).

Dr. Hönle Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.28 and its 200-day moving average is €14.95.

About Dr. Hönle

Dr. Hönle AG engages in the supply of industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, optics and opto-electronics, medical technology, and glass processing.

