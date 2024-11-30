Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,131 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 85.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares during the last quarter. Bretton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $829,485.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,171 shares in the company, valued at $30,587,537.06. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $264,332.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,232,269.74. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,692 shares of company stock worth $9,655,077 in the last 90 days. 70.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFH opened at $33.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $986.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Dream Finders Homes Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

