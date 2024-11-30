e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELF. Bank of America dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.