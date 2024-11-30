Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in Enservco Corp (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of Enservco as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.
