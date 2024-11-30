Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 24,432.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,487 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth about $110,176,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $63,334,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 57.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after acquiring an additional 721,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,315,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.07%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $1,422,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 648,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,760,963.65. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. This trade represents a 15.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,605. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

