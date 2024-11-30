Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 24,432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,487 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at $110,176,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at $63,334,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 57.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after acquiring an additional 721,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at $24,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $1,422,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,760,963.65. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,596.82. The trade was a 15.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,605 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

