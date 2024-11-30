Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CHH FY2024 Earnings

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.42. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHH. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $151.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.81 and its 200-day moving average is $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $153.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $1,042,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,656,336.70. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $1,232,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,493.92. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,437 shares of company stock worth $9,788,980. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

