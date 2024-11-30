Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AWH FY2024 Earnings

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.19). The consensus estimate for Aspira Women’s Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 9.9 %

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned approximately 0.19% of Aspira Women’s Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

