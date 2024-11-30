Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $4.43 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoke Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 1.42% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

