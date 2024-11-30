Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Update

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,226,900 shares, a growth of 184.9% from the October 31st total of 430,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Exro Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EXROF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Exro Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

