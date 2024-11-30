FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 154.8% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
FAT Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ FATBP opened at $10.11 on Friday. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.
FAT Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.40%. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.
FAT Brands Company Profile
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.
