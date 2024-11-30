Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.61 and traded as high as $29.64. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 19,638 shares changing hands.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $74.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 8.88% of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FSMO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

