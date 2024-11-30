Financial Review: Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) & Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL)

Montague International (OTCMKTS:MIHL – Get Free Report) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Montague International and Joby Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montague International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Joby Aviation 0 1 4 0 2.80

Joby Aviation has a consensus price target of $8.35, suggesting a potential downside of 6.70%. Given Montague International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Montague International is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

45.5% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Montague International and Joby Aviation”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montague International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Joby Aviation $1.03 million 6,648.11 -$513.05 million ($0.70) -12.79

Montague International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Joby Aviation.

Profitability

This table compares Montague International and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montague International N/A N/A N/A Joby Aviation -42,844.57% -51.76% -42.62%

Summary

Joby Aviation beats Montague International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montague International

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals. The company also provides securities brokerage/dealership services; owns and operates a gold mining project; and designs, manufactures, and installs modular oil refining plants. In addition, it engages in real estate development business, as well as owns and operates entertainment centers, such as clubs. Montague International Holding Ltd. was formerly known as High Tech Crime Solutions Inc. and changed its name to Montague International Holding Ltd. in July 2012. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Montague International Holding Ltd. is a former subsidiary of LIGATT Security International, Inc.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides. Joby Aviation, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

