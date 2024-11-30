Financial Survey: Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) versus Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) and Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Floor & Decor has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travis Perkins has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Floor & Decor and Travis Perkins, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor 2 12 5 0 2.16 Travis Perkins 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Floor & Decor currently has a consensus target price of $104.37, suggesting a potential downside of 6.99%. Given Floor & Decor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Travis Perkins.

This table compares Floor & Decor and Travis Perkins”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor $4.41 billion 2.73 $245.98 million $1.80 62.34 Travis Perkins $6.05 billion N/A $47.39 million N/A N/A

Floor & Decor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travis Perkins.

Profitability

This table compares Floor & Decor and Travis Perkins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor 4.45% 9.69% 4.10% Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Floor & Decor beats Travis Perkins on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting. It also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and homeowners. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products. Additionally, the company manufactures and supplies staircases, i-joists, precision floor kits, painted MDF profiles, and door kits/sets. The company markets its products under Travis Perkins, Toolstation, BSS, Keyline, and CCF brands. It sells its products through branches and distribution centres, as well as online. Travis Perkins plc was founded in 1797 and is headquartered in Northampton, the United Kingdom.

