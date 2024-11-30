Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Promotes Benjamin L. Schmitt to Executive Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer

Finward Bancorp, the Indiana-based holding company of Peoples Bank, announced the promotion of Benjamin L. Schmitt from Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer to the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of both the Bancorp and the Bank. The decision was made by the Board of Directors on November 22, 2024.

Get alerts:

In recognition of his new responsibilities, Mr. Schmitt, aged 44, was granted a one-time cash bonus of $23,900. He has been a valuable member of the executive team since joining the company in February 2024. Prior to his current role, Schmitt served as President of Rally Consulting LLC and held various positions in the financial services industry, advising on capital raising, merger and acquisition transactions, and strategic advisory assignments.

There were no adjustments made to Mr. Schmitt’s existing compensation arrangements with Finward Bancorp and Peoples Bank, including his base salary, as a result of his promotion. Additionally, there were no new agreements, plans, contracts, or arrangements entered into in connection with his new role.

The promotion of Benjamin L. Schmitt reflects the company’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within its leadership team. The appointment was effective as of November 22, 2024.

This report was signed by Benjamin J. Bochnowski, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Finward Bancorp, on November 27, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Finward Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading