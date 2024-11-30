Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders. The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, and net lease convenience retail.

