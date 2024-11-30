First Nordic Metals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Trading Up 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

First Nordic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 6,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 35,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
First Nordic Metals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.
About First Nordic Metals
Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.
