First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ FLIC opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $326.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.68.
In other news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper sold 166,633 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $2,116,239.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,853.10. The trade was a 97.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
