First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2024

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAARGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and traded as high as $28.09. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF shares last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 11,027 shares changing hands.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $411,000.

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.