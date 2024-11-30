First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and traded as high as $28.09. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF shares last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 11,027 shares changing hands.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $411,000.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

