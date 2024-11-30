First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and traded as high as $28.09. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF shares last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 11,027 shares changing hands.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.
About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
