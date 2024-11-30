First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 159.2% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FICS stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 614.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 153,452 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 407,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 85,999 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 430.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,251 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $1,825,000.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

