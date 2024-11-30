First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 159.2% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
FICS stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).
