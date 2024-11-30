First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Shares Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 2,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a market cap of $32.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF ( NASDAQ:FTXG Free Report ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.27% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

