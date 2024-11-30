First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Shares Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 2,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a market cap of $32.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Stock Average Calculator
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.