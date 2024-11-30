First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a growth of 149.1% from the October 31st total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 48,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

