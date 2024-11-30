First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 190.6% in November

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, an increase of 190.6% from the October 31st total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 424.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 261,397 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 128,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL opened at $46.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

