FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of FirstCash worth $57,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 220.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in FirstCash by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at $1,189,000. Burney Co. increased its stake in FirstCash by 6.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in FirstCash by 17.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 621,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,347,000 after purchasing an additional 94,010 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,375,401.20. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total transaction of $404,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,731,869 shares in the company, valued at $567,540,367.86. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $688,080. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock.

FirstCash Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $837.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

