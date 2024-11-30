FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $167.39 and traded as high as $173.15. FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund shares last traded at $173.15, with a volume of 291 shares trading hands.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $190.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (ESGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based global index composed of companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESGG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

