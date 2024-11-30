Fluence Energy FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Roth Capital

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Fluence Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 391.7% during the third quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Fluence Energy by 124.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at $5,742,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,124,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

