Fly-E Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 3rd (NASDAQ:FLYE)

Fly-E Group’s (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fly-E Group had issued 2,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 6th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Fly-E Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FLYE opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60. Fly-E Group has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $7.62.
Fly-E Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fly-E Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Fly-E Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly-E Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.