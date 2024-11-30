Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded at Williams Trading

Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Williams Trading currently has $21.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

FL stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,808 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

