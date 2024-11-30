Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$189.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$265.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland bought 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$168.95 per share, with a total value of C$136,001.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,001.53. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$171.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 29.11. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$139.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$191.17. The stock has a market cap of C$32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$173.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$169.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -46.30%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

