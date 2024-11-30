FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJAN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FJAN opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

