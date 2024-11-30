FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 2nd

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 29th.

FTC Solar Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of FTCI opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FTCI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.85.

Insider Activity at FTC Solar

In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 238,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.21 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,951,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,719.66. The trade was a 13.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

