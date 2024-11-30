Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). Approximately 116,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,058,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.05).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 million, a PE ratio of -106.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adrian Kinkaid bought 83,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £3,349.12 ($4,265.85). Also, insider Richard John Buick bought 94,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,844.75 ($3,623.42). In the last quarter, insiders bought 298,553 shares of company stock valued at $979,387. Company insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

