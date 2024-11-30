FY2024 Earnings Estimate for KGEI Issued By Sidoti Csr

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85. Kolibri Global Energy has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.
Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.
