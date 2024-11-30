FY2024 EPS Estimates for ONE Gas Lifted by Zacks Research

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.84. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE OGS opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.67. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 266.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 75.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

