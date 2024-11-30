FY2025 EPS Estimates for Nordstrom Increased by Analyst

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.4 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after buying an additional 725,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 66.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,661,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 661,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,653,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,936,000 after purchasing an additional 579,001 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 38.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,479,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,393,000 after purchasing an additional 410,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,928,479.20. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.