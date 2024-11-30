FY2026 Earnings Estimate for ARLP Issued By Noble Financial

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ FY2027 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $613.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARLP. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of ARLP opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 93,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,629,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

