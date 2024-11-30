FY2026 EPS Estimate for Nordstrom Increased by Analyst

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JWN. UBS Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 147.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after buying an additional 725,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,661,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 661,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,653,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,936,000 after purchasing an additional 579,001 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,479,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,393,000 after purchasing an additional 410,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $7,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

