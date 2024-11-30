Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as £138.10 ($175.90) and last traded at £136.90 ($174.37), with a volume of 99953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £134.30 ($171.06).

Games Workshop Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,078.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £117.67 and its 200-day moving average price is £107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,169.93%.

Insider Activity at Games Workshop Group

About Games Workshop Group

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 143 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £105.26 ($134.07) per share, with a total value of £15,052.18 ($19,172.31). 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Featured Articles

