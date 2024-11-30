GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $62,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in GATX in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 20.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State acquired 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,312,294 shares in the company, valued at $442,688,093.10. This trade represents a 0.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GATX in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.51. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.95.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $405.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.65 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

