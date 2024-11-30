Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO): Update on Quarterly Report Filing

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., a leading company in e-commerce platforms focusing on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, recently announced an update regarding the timing of filing its Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company stated that due to the additional requirements and considerations arising from its voluntary Chapter 11 petition filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida, there has been a delay in the filing process.

Despite these challenges, Gaucho Holdings is actively collaborating with its advisors to address all necessary procedural and compliance matters related to its Chapter 11 case. The company remains committed to maintaining transparency with stakeholders throughout this process and aims to submit its Form 10-Q to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) within the next three weeks.

The Chapter 11 petition allows Gaucho Holdings to reorganize its operations and assess its strategic direction in line with U.S. Bankruptcy Code provisions. The company’s focus on rigorous financial reviews has contributed to the delay in completing its quarterly reporting requirements.

Gaucho Holdings appreciates the understanding and patience of its stockholders and business partners during this period of transition. The company assures that it will continue to provide updates as significant developments unfold.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. has been dedicated to sourcing and developing opportunities in Argentina’s luxury real estate and consumer marketplace for over a decade. It aims to capitalize on the growing global e-commerce market across various sectors, with a vision to become a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences. The company concentrates on fine wines, hospitality, luxury real estate, and fashion brands like Algodon and Gaucho – Buenos Aires.

Investors should exercise caution as forward-looking statements are discussed, subject to certain assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. While the company believes these statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future performance. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

