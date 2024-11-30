Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

Genius Sports Trading Up 2.9 %

Genius Sports stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $67,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

