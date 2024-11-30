Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as 10.57 and last traded at 12.13, with a volume of 7953 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Global Dividend Growth Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.63 million and a PE ratio of 3.98.

