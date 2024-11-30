Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 172.7% in November

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 172.7% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALTY stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $12.19.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

