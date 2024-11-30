Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.15. Globalink Investment shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,300 shares traded.

Globalink Investment Stock Up 14.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Globalink Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.